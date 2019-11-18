Report: Things we learnt from WINDIES 2-1 series loss to Afghanistan

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Following a 30-run defeat at the hands of the West Indies in the first T20I, Afghanistan was buried by many—given that it was their fourth loss on this tour. The Rashid Khan-led side, though, rose from the dead to complete a 2-1 series comeback win, taking their streak of bilateral T20I series victories to five. The West Indies, on the other hand, were doomed to their third consecutive T20I series defeat.

Here’s what we learnt from the three-match series:

1. Afghanistan is currently in a better (T20) position than the West Indies;

Prior to the start of this series, with the current assignment for the West Indies being World Cup preparations, (it was known that) every game contested would be ticked off as ‘things learnt’ for the new backroom staff. And an unfavourable result against an Afghanistan side, on the rise, with the number 1 ranked T20 all-rounder and bowler in Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan within their ranks, along with the number 6 ranked batsman in the same format in Hazratullah Zazai in their line-up, does not change that fact.

2. Too many moving pieces in the WINDIES batting order;

Throughout this series, the only certainty in the West Indies batting line-up was that Evin Lewis would be opening the batting. With whom? Well, that was anyone’s guess. His proposed partners a toss-up between Brandon King and Lendl Simmons, with Shai Hope being thrown into the mix when he was drafted into the team for the final T20I.

There wasn’t any real conviction over Hetmyer’s role at the coveted no. 3 spot, given the left-hander’s current form

In addition to, concerns that the batting order, as it was for the first two fixtures, was always a specialist batman short.

3. No one takes their chances as well as Keemo Paul does;

Side-stepping the irony of Paul—CWI’s 2018 T20I Player of the Year, being excluded from the initial squad, the all-rounder once again, took the opportunity he was afforded with both hands. The young man who replaced an injured Sheldon Cottrell in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers and took a wicket with his first legal delivery in International Cricket, was at it again. Just as he repaid the faith of his first Test cap with the wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Nurul Hasan in his first Test innings, likewise the potential he showed in his first IPL season to be retained by the Delhi Capitals; there was no difference when the Guyanese was plucked from the sidelines this time, awaiting the upcoming Test match between the two nations, to execute—as his talent dictates he should—with figures of 2 for 26 and 2 for 28 in the 2nd and 3rd T20Is, respectively.

4. Good to have Kesrick back;

As the statistics will show, this West Indian bowling line-up has the makings of a competent one. Thanks, in no small part to Kesrick Williams; with figures of 3 for 23, 3 for 29 & 2 for 26, the fast-bowler accounted for 1/3 of the Afghanistan wickets to fall in the series, at a measly average of 9.75.

5. Cottrell/Holder partnership in full swing (get it?)

Sheldon Cottrell has fast become a fan-favourite in world cricket; best-known worldwide for his salutes, while being known by West Indian supporters as one who gives his all for the cause. While Jason Holder is held in high esteem around the world for his intelligence and skill.

While Cottrell might be the first name on the team sheet for new-ball duties in the shorter formats of the game, question marks still linger over Jason Holder as a T20 bowler. However, the all-rounder earned this specific opportunity when he finished 3rd on the CPL19 wickets table and has continued his form in this series. In the five games Holder and Cottrell have played on this tour, the pair has accounted for 12 wickets, with 7 of those coming in the powerplay overs.

A characteristic of this Holder/Cottrell partnership (on this tour) is that when they are not picking up wickets, they are challenging the batsmen, stringing together good spells of bowling.

Three down and fourteen to go in the WINDIES World Cup preparation trail.

