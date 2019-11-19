CWI to make Pooran decision despite ICCs punishment

The ball-tampering issue involving Nicholas Pooran might not be over. Despite being punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pooran must now wait to see what decision will be made by Cricket West Indies (CWI) who are expecting a report from the manager of the West Indies team Raul Lewis before deciding if to close the matter.

According to CWI’s chief executive officer Johnny Grave, the dashing wicketkeeper/batsman will not be sent home from the tour of India but will be allowed to remain with the team to concentrate on “improving his skills and fitness”.

“Nicholas is staying in India to work on his fitness and skills. The team manager Rawl Lewis will submit a report on the ball- tampering issue to the director of cricket Jimmy Adams which will be shared with our board of directors. Until we receive the report we can’t really comment on whether the matter is closed or not,” Grave told Barbados TODAY.

Read more at Barbados TODAY.

8 comments