USA topples West Indies Emerging Players; Guyana Jaguars holds off Windwards Challenge
Thu, Nov 21, '19
At Queen’s Park Oval: A classy maiden List A century from Kavem Hodge (123) was overshadowed by a century from Chanderpaul Hemraj (100), as the Guyana Jaguars toppled the Windwards Islands Volcanoes by 22 runs.
“This was a huge win for us. It was a must win game if we wanted to compete with the other teams and get a final two (position) in Zone B”, said Jaguars coach Esuan Crandon to CWI Media.
The bedrock of Guyana’s innings was built on two factors: their record 171 run opening partnership between player of the match Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (64), then solid middle order contributions from Raymond Reifer (52) and Christopher Barnwell (38).
“We batted well in the first half, even though I felt we fell short by about 15-20 runs. Having said that, Hemraj batted beautifully and it showed what can be accomplished when you set a solid foundation, and the others guys (batsmen)afterwards were able to come in and play a little bit free”, said Crandon.