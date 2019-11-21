India complete 5-0 T20 International series win over West Indies Women PROVIDENCE, Guyana- India completed a 5-0 T20 International series win over the West Indies Women after they won the final T20I by 61 runs at the National Stadium in Guyana. India won the toss for the first time in this five-match T20I series and chose to bat first. The West Indies women bowlers started off their innings with tight bowling, which resulted in Hayley Matthews taking a brilliant return catch to dismiss Shafali Verma for 9. Next was the dangerous Smriti Mandhana who captained the team in place of Harmanpreet Kaur for this last match, she was out by her opposite number Anisa Mohammed for 7.

Then came the partnership that solidified the Indian innings, as Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy posted a 117-run partnership before Jemimah was out for 50. Veda finished the innings on 57 not out as India Women posted 134/3 from their 20 overs. Hayley Matthews took 1/23 and Anisa Mohammed had 1/26 from their four overs each.

In their reply, the West Indies Women lost Natasha McLean and Chedean Nation early with the Indians applying pressure with their tight bowling and quick fielding. The West Indies Women were 13/2 in the fourth over.

Just as it had been throughout the series, partnerships were difficult to build together as wickets kept falling without the score increasing. Kyshona Knight and Shemaine Campbelle were the only two West Indies Women batters to reach double figures, as they made 22 and 19 respectively.

The West Indies Women finished their 20 overs on 73/7. Anuja Patil had the best bowling figures for India Women, finishing with 2/3 from 3 overs.

Player of the Match: Veda Krishnamurthy

Player of the Series: Shafali Verma

