Bravo steers Red Force into semis
Sun, Nov 24, '19
Star batsman Darren Bravo continued his way back to top form with a crunching 98 as the T&T Red Force defeated Guyana Jaguars by six wickets in their crucial Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 clash at the Queen's Park Oval in Port-of-Spain on Saturday.
Bravo and Jason Mohammed combined to take the Red Force past Guyana's first innings score of 218-8 in 46 overs in the rain-affected match.
Bravo and Mohammed, who continued his purple patch got together with the score at 51-3 in the 14th over and added 165 runs for the fourth wicket before Bravo fell two short of his second hundred of the tournament. His 98 came off 120 balls and included seven sixes and three fours.
Mohammed, with a century and two half-centuries in the tournament to date, ended unbeaten on 71 off 81 balls with two sixes and six fours.
