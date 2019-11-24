Bravo steers Red Force into semis

Star bats­man Dar­ren Bra­vo con­tin­ued his way back to top form with a crunch­ing 98 as the T&T Red Force de­feat­ed Guyana Jaguars by six wick­ets in their cru­cial Colo­nial Med­ical In­sur­ance Su­per50 clash at the Queen's Park Oval in Port-of-Spain on Sat­ur­day.

Bra­vo and Ja­son Mo­hammed com­bined to take the Red Force past Guyana's first in­nings score of 218-8 in 46 overs in the rain-af­fect­ed match.

Bra­vo and Mo­hammed, who con­tin­ued his pur­ple patch got to­geth­er with the score at 51-3 in the 14th over and added 165 runs for the fourth wick­et be­fore Bra­vo fell two short of his sec­ond hun­dred of the tour­na­ment. His 98 came off 120 balls and in­clud­ed sev­en six­es and three fours.

Mo­hammed, with a cen­tu­ry and two half-cen­turies in the tour­na­ment to date, end­ed un­beat­en on 71 off 81 balls with two six­es and six fours.

