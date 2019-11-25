'Chris Gayle never get no respect' - An explosive MSL goodbye

Don't blame me, said Chris Gayle as he bid an explosive goodbye to the Jozi Stars and a disastrous MSL campaign. The defending champions are yet to win a single game, which has led to some finger-pointing.

The 40-year old West Indies opener leaves South Africa with 101 runs from six innings; 54 of them came on Sunday. "As soon as I don't perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team," he said at the press conference after the Stars collapsed from a winning position against Tshwane Spartans.

"I am not talking for this team only. This is something I have analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. Chris Gayle is always a burden if I don't score runs, two, three, four times. It seems like that one particular individual is the burden for the team. And then you will hear bickering. I am not going to get respect. People don't remember what you have done for them. I don't get respect.

