West Indies have named a 15-man squad, led by Kimani Melius, for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa in January and February 2020.

This squad features three players who also participated in the 2018 edition. Captain Melius is one of the three, alongside all-rounder Nyeem Young and bowler Ashmead Nedd. Young won the Player of the Match award in West Indies' plate quarter-final victory over Ireland last edition, scoring 55* off just 33 balls as his side chased down 279 with 10 balls remaining.

Other names include Leonardo Julien and Jayden Searles, who are part of West Indies Emerging Players in the ongoing Super50 Cup, where they play alongside Melius and Nedd.

The 15-man squad, which features a five-man pace attack keeping in mind South African conditions, will prepare for the global tournament with a tri-series at home against England and Sri Lanka.

