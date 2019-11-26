Super50 Cup semi-finals: Red Force aiming for home glory PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad - The 2019 Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup semi-finals are set up to be a battle of traditional Caribbean powerhouses against impressive underdogs, live on ESPN Caribbean this Thursday and Friday from 1:30 pm ECT/12:30 pm Jamaica Time at the Queen’s Park Oval. On Thursday, Zone A table-toppers Barbados Pride, six-time competition winners since 1972/73, lock horns with Zone B runners-up West Indies Emerging Players who only secured their semi final spot after last years finalist Guyana Jaguars, lost their final crucial group game the United States Of America. On Friday, eleven-time champions and Zone B winners Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, face off against in form four-time winners Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who overcame a late challenge from Jamaica Scorpions to seal their semi final place.

The semi-finals on Thursday November 28 and Friday 29 tickets are priced at just US$15/TT$100. For the final on Sunday December 1, tickets are just US$18/TT$125 for the region's premier 50-over tournament.

Tickets are available from the Queens Park Cricket Club box office on match days. Fans can purchase their tickets in advance via the CWI website, www.windiescricket.com, and make their online ticket purchases through the “Buy Tickets” button.

For the first semi-final, the West Indies Emerging Players are being led expertly by former West Indies interim coach Floyd Reifer, while their leading run scorer Justin Greaves (282 runs at 40.28) and wicket taker Keon Harding (16 wickets at 17.06) have been key players to date.

While Barbados have had a solid team all-round effort with three batsmen Captain Jonathan Carter, Kjorn Ottley, Kyle Mayers averaging 45 plus and four bowlers in Ashley Nurse, Miguel Cummins, Chemar Holder and Roshon Primus with 10 wickets or more.

For Friday's second semi-final, both the Red Force and the Hurricanes will be looking to their experienced West Indies players, Darren Bravo and Kieran Powell to pile up the runs.

Powell leads the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 run scoring chart with 464 runs at an average of 66.28, while Bravo is close behind with 447 runs at a tournament leading average of 111.75.

Dominic Warne, CWI Director of Commercial, Marketing and Communications said: “We're now at the sharp end of the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup and it's a chance to win regional glory, bragging rights and the Super50 trophy. Fans have got a chance to watch some superb cricket and a great mix of experienced talent and the future stars of West Indies cricket tussle to see who will be crowned champions. We know that fans are set for a great finale to the competition."

