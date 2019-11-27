T20 GrandSlam to stand as World Cup preparation for WINDIES Women

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

The third edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association-initiated Courts Women’s T20 GrandSlam is set to bowl off in seven days’ time on the 3rd of December in Trinidad. The competition will be contested by four teams and is set to last eleven days, running up until the 13th of December. And the Central Sharks are all set to defend their title against South­ern Ti­tans, Tri­dent Sports Phoenix and UDE­COTT North Star­blaz­ers.

The good news keeps rolling in for the tournament, as Courts is set to increase their sponsorship to $100, 000 this year, while both West Indies captain, Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin are slated to make their returns from injuries in the tournament.

In sharing her excitement for the ‘Slam Taylor said, “I am really looking forward to participating in the Courts T20 Grand Slam this year.” She continued, “I have participated in the WWBL and the Kia Super League for the past few years and being a part of that energy and atmosphere, I have always wanted to have something like that back in the Caribbean.”

The venues announced for the 2019 edition of the GrandSlam are the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in Tarou­ba, UWI SPEC in St Au­gus­tine and the Na­tion­al Crick­et Cen­tre in Bal­main, Couy­va.

As there is little cricket prior to next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup and with the likes of Natasha McLean, Afy Fletch­er, Chedean Na­tion, Brit­ney Coop­er, De­an­dra Dot­tin, Stafanie Taylor, Sta­cy Ann King, Hay­ley Matthews, Ky­cia Knight, Kyshona Knight and Aaliyah Al­leyne all set to participate in the Grand Slam, it should be a good work-out for the ladies before the World Cup.

Teams:

UDE­COTT North Star­blaz­ers: Lee Ann Kir­by (cap­tain), Natasha McLean , Afy Fletch­er, Jo­di­an Mor­gan , Er­va Gid­dings, Rachel Vin­cent, Re­niece Boyce, Se­lene O’Neil, Aman­da Sama­roo, Al­li­son Collins, Mikaela Jod­han, Janelle Ruiz, Al­ice Collins, Sha­nia Kistow.

South­ern Ti­tans: Brit­ney Coop­er (cap­tain), De­an­dra Dot­tin , Stafanie Tay­lor, Chedean Na­tion, Shabi­ka Gajn­abi, Shenelle Lord, Caneisha Isaac, Sha­nia Ab­dool, Renelle Dook­ie, April Ra­moutar, An­na Marie Pereira, Shali­ni Sama­roo, Shunelle Sawh, Djen­a­ba Joseph.

Tri­dent Sports Phoenix: Sta­cy Ann King (cap­tain), Hay­ley Matthews, Ky­cia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Al­leyne, Kar­ish­ma Ramharack, Ka­ma­ra Ra­goo­bar, Ros­alie Dolabaille, Tri­cia Mar­quiz, Steffie Soogrim, Ni­dia An­drews, Sta­cy Ann Bo­lah, Janelle Noel, Alysha Gomez.

LCB Con­trac­tors Cen­tral Sharks: Anisa Mo­hammed (cap­tain), She­maine Camp­belle, Chinelle Hen­ry, Shak­era Sel­man, Akaze Thomp­son, Le­an­dra Ramdeen, Fe­li­cia Wal­ters, Saman­tha Bis­soon, Re­an­na Far­row, Tami­ka Nanan-Ram­sumair, Gaitri See­ta­hal, Talia Baksh, Ka­jol Dal­gir, Jali Go­ordeen.

