T20 GrandSlam to stand as World Cup preparation for WINDIES Women
Wed, Nov 27, '19
The third edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association-initiated Courts Women’s T20 GrandSlam is set to bowl off in seven days’ time on the 3rd of December in Trinidad. The competition will be contested by four teams and is set to last eleven days, running up until the 13th of December. And the Central Sharks are all set to defend their title against Southern Titans, Trident Sports Phoenix and UDECOTT North Starblazers.
The good news keeps rolling in for the tournament, as Courts is set to increase their sponsorship to $100, 000 this year, while both West Indies captain, Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin are slated to make their returns from injuries in the tournament.
In sharing her excitement for the ‘Slam Taylor said, “I am really looking forward to participating in the Courts T20 Grand Slam this year.” She continued, “I have participated in the WWBL and the Kia Super League for the past few years and being a part of that energy and atmosphere, I have always wanted to have something like that back in the Caribbean.”
The venues announced for the 2019 edition of the GrandSlam are the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, UWI SPEC in St Augustine and the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couyva.
As there is little cricket prior to next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup and with the likes of Natasha McLean, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Stacy Ann King, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight and Aaliyah Alleyne all set to participate in the Grand Slam, it should be a good work-out for the ladies before the World Cup.
Teams:
UDECOTT North Starblazers: Lee Ann Kirby (captain), Natasha McLean , Afy Fletcher, Jodian Morgan , Erva Giddings, Rachel Vincent, Reniece Boyce, Selene O’Neil, Amanda Samaroo, Allison Collins, Mikaela Jodhan, Janelle Ruiz, Alice Collins, Shania Kistow.
Southern Titans: Britney Cooper (captain), Deandra Dottin , Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Shabika Gajnabi, Shenelle Lord, Caneisha Isaac, Shania Abdool, Renelle Dookie, April Ramoutar, Anna Marie Pereira, Shalini Samaroo, Shunelle Sawh, Djenaba Joseph.
Trident Sports Phoenix: Stacy Ann King (captain), Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Kamara Ragoobar, Rosalie Dolabaille, Tricia Marquiz, Steffie Soogrim, Nidia Andrews, Stacy Ann Bolah, Janelle Noel, Alysha Gomez.
LCB Contractors Central Sharks: Anisa Mohammed (captain), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Akaze Thompson, Leandra Ramdeen, Felicia Walters, Samantha Bissoon, Reanna Farrow, Tamika Nanan-Ramsumair, Gaitri Seetahal, Talia Baksh, Kajol Dalgir, Jali Goordeen.