Rahkeem Cornwall bagged the fifth-best figures by a visiting spinner in India - taking 7 for 75 - as Afghanistan folded for 187 on the opening day of the one-off Test in Lucknow. Cornwall single-handedly helped West Indies gain the early advantage in the Test as they went to stumps at 68 for 2 and trailing their hosts by just 119.

Afghanistan were at one stage 84 for 1 and looked solid going into lunch after being put in. Cornwall had struck early but had to endure a frustrating time as Ihsanullah Janat and Javed Ahmadi built the innings. Afghanistan slipped to 90 for 3 at Lunch before Cornwall turned the game on its head. In the second session, Cornwall dismantled the middle-order to leave Afghanistan reeling.