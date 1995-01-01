PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad - West Indies Emerging Players are the 2019 Colonial Medical Insurance champions, after securing a commanding 205 run victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Led by a captain's man of the match all-round performance by Yannic Cariah who had tremendous assistance from his team mates, the Emerging players triumph makes it the second year in a row that a development side heavily influenced by coach Floyd Reifer has won the competition, following the 2018 victory by Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) Marooners.

“It’s all (now) about putting these guys in a high performance program to work on their skills where they can learn to be good professionals and athletes before becoming good cricketers. This is very crucial.”

Victory shows the future is bright for West Indies cricket,'' said coach Floyd Reifer to CWI Media and the press.

The Kids Set Foundation

You can’t win anything with kids” is the iconic mistake sports folklore statement from former legendary football commentator Alan Hansen, when addressing the title credentials of eventual 1995/96 English Premier League champions Manchester United.

The foundation that enabled the Emerging players to become the latest sporting teams of “kids” to win an elite sports competition was done by West Indies Under 19 duo Kimani Melius and Leonardo Julien.

In blazing sunshine, the composure Julien (83) during his maiden List A half century and Melius (28) displayed against the inform Hurricanes new ball pair of Sheeno Berridge and Quinton Boatswin during the power play overs, set the perfect platform to start innings.

Although the Leewards were able to pull the innings back during the middle overs as the Emerging side slipped from 141/1 to 218/6, another duo of “Kids” in 21 year-old Dominic Drakes (38) and 20 year old Kevin Sinclair (28) played decisive cameos to aid in posting what proved to be an unassailable match winning total.