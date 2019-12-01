Regional players hit out at late payment of salaries

As the 2019 regional cricket season comes to a close with just the Super50 Cup to be decided, there is trouble brewing among the franchise players, who are calling out Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the late payment of retainer salaries, a problem, which they claim has existed for about a year.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt admitted to The Sunday Gleaner that the problem exists, but warned that current cash flow issues with the organisation meant that there was no short term solution.

There are currently 90 players across the six franchises under regional retainer contracts, which range from A to development categories.

