Lara: I would've loved to see Warner reach 400

David Warner, last Saturday, became the seventh Australian to score a Test triple-century during the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide.

The left hander surpassed Don Bradman and Mark Taylor's highest scores of 334 and looked set to go past the highest individual Test score of 400 set by the West Indies great Brian Lara before skipper Tim Paine declared the innings with Warner unbeaten on 335.

Coincidentally, Lara was also in Adelaide on the day Warner reached his maiden Test triple-century and was expecting the opener to break his record. The legendary batsman revealed that he was looking forward to congratulate Warner in person had the Australian surpassed his highest score, just as Gary Sobers had done when he achieved the feat.

