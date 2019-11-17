Much to ponder for WINDIES ahead of India test by KRISSANIA YOUNG November 17 2019: Three down and fourteen to go in the WINDIES World Cup preparation trail. December 5, 2019: Jason Holder turns the reins over to Keiron Pollard with the West Indies poised to battle India in a three-match T20I series. Following a clinical performance, in the longest format, to conquer Afghanistan inside three days in difficult ‘away’ conditions, the West Indies now travel to Hyderabad to continue their 2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup preparations against India. While Fabian Allen and Denesh Ramdin have both recovered from injuries to reclaim their place in the squad; the performances of Keemo Paul, in their absence, see the Guyanese retaining his place at the expense of Alzarri Joseph. The West Indies will also welcome back vice-captain, Nicholas Pooran—who is set to serve his final match-ban in the first T20I on Friday—during this series.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the following 15-man squad for the three-match series against India: Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.

The 2-1 T20I series loss against Afghanistan last month, means the West Indies are now without a win in their last three T20I series, having only managed one win in their last six. And while we know India to be a dominant force, the Kohli-led side is going through a ‘phase’ themselves, with just two wins from their last six T20I series.

The balance of the WINDIES bowling unit should see the visitors keeping Holder/Cottrell as their opening partnership, while depending heavily on Kesrick Williams in the middle overs. And though the versatility of Fabian Allen means that his return is a big boost, Keemo Paul’s performances against Afghanistan gives the captain something to think about. Yet, if the West Indies fit the two youngsters into the playing XI, it would mean another day in the dugout for the exciting Sherfane Rutherford.

On the batting front, the underrated Evin Lewis is again expected to lead the charge for the West Indies, as the WINDIES top-order could be completed by a finding-his-way-on-the international-stage Brandon King, an out-of-form Shimron Hetmyer and… well, Denesh Ramdin. The West Indies take on India in the first of three T20Is on Friday morning, Caribbean time.

Predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr., Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell.

West Indies v India three-match T20I series schedule:

Friday December 6, Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium ,9:30 am ECT/ 8:30 am Jamaica time.

Sunday December 8, Thiruvananthapuram, Greenfield International Stadium, 9:30 am ECT/ 8:30 am Jamaica time.

Wednesday December 11, Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium, 9:30 am ECT/ 8:30 am Jamaica time.

