Best keeper, best spinner, and a Russell-sized hole - questions for West Indies to address

West Indies are slowly getting the band back together under a new management in the lead-up to their T20 World Cup defence next year. Chris Gayle is on a break, and Andre Russell is still not fit enough to play international cricket, but Lendl Simmons is back, as is Kieron Pollard, who is now in charge of both the T20I and ODI teams, and Dwayne Bravo has hinted at coming out of retirement.

Pollard began his tenure by leading West Indies to their first ODI series victory in five years, against Afghanistan, but then they lost the subsequent three-match T20I series. Here are some big questions that West Indies need to answer during their T20I series against India.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

0 comments