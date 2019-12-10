Test of batting might as India, West Indies scrap for series

In a series defined by big-hitting, batsmen from both sides will aim to out-muscle each other, with the series at stake in Mumbai.

At long last, West Indies have another T20I win. It’s their second in 11 games this year, but this series has seen a marked improvement in their performances. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were too good for them in the first game, but they pushed India hard nevertheless.

Lendl Simmons’ love affair with India continued – he averages 41.66 against them, as opposed to 24.57 overall – as he slammed an unbeaten 67, but it’s the performances of their younger lot – Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis and Brandon King – that would please West Indies more.

