Stunning batting display eases India past West Indies

Half centuries from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli allowed India to stroll to victory by 67 runs in the third T20I against West Indies, and take the series 2-1 on Wednesday, 11 December.

Windies skipper Kieron Pollard opted to bat, perhaps swayed by both prior matches having been won by the side batting second. But after a quiet opening over from Sheldon Cottrell, openers Rohit and Rahul launched their assault. By the end of the Powerplay they had taken the score to 72/0 and were in complete control of the game.

The brutal hitting continued, with no bowler escaping the onslaught, until the 12th over. The over did not begin well for the visitors, as opening batsman Evin Lewis went down having appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf. He was stretchered off and played no further part in the game, with the full extent of the injury yet to be confirmed. But Kesrick Williams ensured his side had something to cheer about when he had Rohit caught on the rope for a 34-ball 71 as he looked to add to his five sixes.

