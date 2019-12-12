Not difficult to pick ourselves up again - Kieron Pollard

After Rohit Sharma pulled left-arm fingerspinner Khary Pierre against the turn, the ball seemed destined to soar over the midwicket boundary. Until Evin Lewis' athletic intervention. Lewis literally plucked out the ball out of thin air with his right hand, but lost his balance and tumbled over the boundary. But, before that, he had the presence of mind to toss the ball back into play. His captain Kieron Pollard was so impressed that he sprinted all the way from the infield to deep midwicket to congratulate Lewis for his outstanding piece of fielding.

Soon after, though, Lewis injured his right knee and was stretchered off the field. He was later sent to the hospital for scans and didn't bat in West Indies' chase of 241. Pollard, though, led West Indies' fight with a 39-ball 68, which included some trademark, towering sixes, while Shimron Hetmyer pitched in with 41 off 24 balls.

