Underdog season returns for Pollards West Indies

Two formats, seven matches, three cities and still it has only been five weeks since the West Indies claimed their first One-Day International series win in five years. Following a competitive 2-1 T20I series defeat to India, the Kieron Pollard-led side now turn their attention to a much sterner test than Afghanistan presented, when they travel to Chennai to kick-start their three-match ODI series against the number two ranked India, on Sunday.

The shift in formats also brings with it a shift in narrative for the visiting WINDIES; as they go from ‘Mission: World Cup Preparations’ to ‘Mission: Make WINDIES Great Again’, looking to rebuild with a core of youngsters. To that end, Cricket West Indies (CWI) named the following 15-man squad for the 50-over leg of this white-ball tour: Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Sitting 9th in the ICC ODI Rankings, the West Indies are undisputedly the underdogs, even if their three nil series sweep of Afghanistan, on their last time out in this format, does give this youthful WINDIES team some confidence. Still, just how much confidence against a team that has only lost TWO of FIFTEEN series in the last three and a half years? The absence of the in-form Evin Lewis will simultaneously add to the Caribbean side’s miseries, while presenting the opportunity of a second ODI cap for Brandon King.

Pitch prediction

Since 2010, the Chidambaram Stadium has hosted 9 games. While the teams batting first were able to come out on top 67% of the time, there has not been a single first innings score of 300. With 5 first innings totals failing to get to the 250 mark, it could potentially be a low-scoring affair in Chennai on Sunday.

Predicted XI:

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph.

India v West Indies One-Day International Schedule:

1st ODI: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, December 15, 4:00 am ECT / 3:00 am Jamaica time.

2nd ODI: Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, December 18, 4:00 am ECT / 3:00 am Jamaica time.

3rd ODI: The Barabati Stadium, Odisha, December 22, 4:00 am ECT / 3:00 am Jamaica time.

