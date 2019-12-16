Hetmyer and Hope fire West Indies to victory

Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope scored centuries to help West Indies ease to an eight-wicket victory over India in the first game of the ODI series.

India put West Indies to the sword in the decider of the three-match Twenty20 series, but the hosts will need to produce a turnaround to triumph in the 50-over format after an excellent performance from the tourists.

An early blitz from Sheldon Cottrell helped restrict India to 287-8, a score that proved well within the reach of Kieron Pollard's side as their top order delivered in stunning fashion.

