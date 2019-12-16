Main

feeds RSS Atom

Hetmyer and Hope fire West Indies to victory

Mon, Dec 16, '19

 

India

Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope scored centuries to help West Indies ease to an eight-wicket victory over India in the first game of the ODI series.

India put West Indies to the sword in the decider of the three-match Twenty20 series, but the hosts will need to produce a turnaround to triumph in the 50-over format after an excellent performance from the tourists.

An early blitz from Sheldon Cottrell helped restrict India to 287-8, a score that proved well within the reach of Kieron Pollard's side as their top order delivered in stunning fashion.

Read more at SportsMax

comments 0 comments