WEST INDIES FIRST POLICY APPROVED BY CWI BOARD OF DIRECTORS ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Board of Directors assembled in St. Maarten on 5th and 6th December, for its fourth quarterly face-to-face meeting of the 2019 calendar year. Three (3) online Board meetings have been also held this year. A plethora of matters were presented, analysed and discussed including, but not limited to: Preparation for the ICC 2020 Under-19 and Women’s World Cups

The recent Men’s and Women’s Teams’ Performances

Coaching Education

Mandatory Fitness Testing

The recently reviewed and revised Team Selection System

Cricket Development Matters

Commercial Matters Most of the second day, Friday 6 th , was devoted to financial reporting and related matters, including the presentation of a 63-page financial review report by the reputable accounting and financial management consulting firm, PKF. The key highlights of the Board’s deliberations are as follows:



Approval of the West Indies First Policy

The ‘West Indies First Policy’ was conceptualised in recognition of the rich legacy of West Indies cricket in general, and the urgent need to protect its value and role within the context of CWI’s desire for achieving modernisation and excellence, on a dynamic global stage.

The policy speaks to the need for prioritising a pro-West Indian approach as it relates to employment opportunities, the procurement of goods and services, and the transfer and application of technology. More specifically, the policy ensures that persons of West Indian heritage are always considered for job opportunities, and empowered once employed. The historic culture-reshaping policy also recognises that some circumstances may require the engagement of non-West Indian professionals and suppliers, but mandates the exposure of those with West Indian heritage wherever possible. The West Indies First policy was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors. The entire document is available on our website and can be found at the following link: https://www.windiescricket.com/cricket-west-indies/west-indies-first-policy-approved-cwi-board-directors/

Revision of the 2018 – 2023 Strategic Plan

In recognition of the rapidly changing sporting and entertainment environments in which the organisation operates, CWI’s 2018-2023 strategic plan is now subject to constant review by its Board and Management. The plan is intended to be robust, all-inclusive and flexible. In keeping with this purpose, the Board received a presentation from CWI CEO Johnny Grave, following a recent revision of the strategic plan to make it more cricket centric, governance focused, and stakeholder inclusive.

Presentation of the Financial Review.

The Board received a report entitled: ‘Business Situation Assessment and Financial review’, which was conducted by independent financial consultants, KPF. The high-level review reported in great detail on CWI’s challenging financial landscape, and its endemic cash-flow crisis. Following careful investigation and analysis, it made pragmatic recommendations related to Presidential office accountability and “chain of command” realignment, Board oversight, procurement system implementation, and the need for improved cash management and cost control. The report also identified concerns related to the current model for compensating member territories. The Board will receive ongoing periodic updates from CWI executive management on progress with the implementation of the 28 recommendations provided by the report.

Approval of Recommendations from the Cricket Committee

The Board approved several recommendations from the Cricket Committee. Amongst these were an incentivisation programme which would reward franchises with the highest average fitness results. The Board requested the Cricket Committee to strategically review the current first class points system that includes the use of bowling points.

Representation on CPL’s Tournament Committee

The Board approved the appointments of three new CWI representatives to serve on the CWI Tournament Committee, with immediate effect. President Skerritt has made it a policy objective to improve relationships and communications with the CPL, with a view to growing the benefits from CPL for West Indies cricket.

Acknowledgement of the Passing of Cricket Servants

The Board acknowledged the passing of members of the regional and international cricket fraternity and observed a moment’s silence in commemoration. They are listed in alphabetical order below:

Mr. Bob Willis, Former England captain and Sky Sports cricket expert

Ms. Camille Garrick, Former Vincentian cricketer

Mr Ignatius Trim, Former President of the Tobago Cricket Association and Executive Member of TTCB.

Mr. Narine Ragoo — Former Trinidad and Tobago cricketer

Mr. Walston Bowen, Former Antiguan and Leeward Islands Umpire

Mr. Wycliffe Richardson, Former President of the Anguilla Cricket Association and member of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board.

