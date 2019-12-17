Players should focus on ODI series against India rather than IPL auction: Kieron Pollard

West Indies is currently playing the ODI series opener against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They have got off to a good start to their match and have castled the top order of the hosts that comprise of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the early phase of the game. However, ahead of the 1st ODI, Kieron Pollard had revealed about the advice he gave to his players.

He urged his teammates to not get carried away with IPL 2020 auction that is going to take place on December 19 in Kolkata. It will be a big opportunity for the visiting players to perform well in the longer format and put their case forward strongly in front of the franchises. But, Kieron Pollard feels his team should just concentrate on their game.

During T20I series some of the players that hogged the spotlight were Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and Kesrick Williams among a few. It will be interesting to watch whether these players will be rewarded for their good show.

Read more at Crictracker

3 comments