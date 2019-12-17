CWI APPOINTS WHISPER AS HOST BROADCASTER FOR IRELAND SERIES IN JANUARY 2020 ST JOHN’S, Antigua- Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Whisper, the sport and live production specialist, are pleased to announce a new trial Partnership which appoints Whisper as Host Broadcaster of the West Indies vs Ireland series in January 2020. The series consists of three Colonial Medical Insurance One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is in Barbados, Grenada and St Kitts between 7-19 January. Full details of these are below. In line with Whisper’s ambitious approach to its productions, the coverage will be led by established producer Rob Williams, who was in the chair for this summer’s dramatic World Cup final at Lord’s. The vastly experienced Simon Wheeler, a veteran in world cricket, will direct.

The commentary team is a strong collection of former players who will guide viewers through, what is sure to be an exciting series. Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga, Samuel Badree, Daren Sammy and Niall O’Brien are on board to offer entertaining insight and detailed analysis.

As well as managing the TV production, Whisper has also been appointed to produce a range of digital and multiplatform content for Cricket West Indies, to promote the reach of its games and maximise their impact.

Dominic Warne, Commercial Director for Cricket West Indies, said, “As we move into a new five-year international match cycle, CWI plans to improve the coverage, accessibility and quality of international cricket matches on both television and digital channels. This trial with Whisper is a key step to enhancing how we engage cricket and sports fans around the world with the unique story of our much-loved West Indies teams.’

Sunil Patel, Whisper CEO, added “It’s great to be working on these games for Cricket West Indies, which has some really exciting young players coming through. We are looking forward to showcasing them around the world.

“Cricket is the heart and soul of communities in the Caribbean and we intend to draw on that by working with local production talent and benefitting from their vast experience. It’s a really exciting Partnership for us, which also offers great potential for future opportunities.”

Whisper is one of a number of companies currently involved in an active tender process with Cricket West Indies for the long-term broadcast production of West Indies international cricket matches.

The West Indies vs Ireland agreement comes at a time of growth for Whisper in the cricket market and sits alongside another significant cricket win, which is due to be announced soon.

For more information about Whisper, a three times Broadcast Best Places to Work (2017-2019), please go to whisper.tv. Whisper currently produces Formula One, Women’s Super League, SailGP, NFL and W Series, amongst others.

