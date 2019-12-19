Sheldon Cottrell goes for over US$1m at IPL auction

Jamaica and West Indies seamer Sheldon Cottrell was bought by the Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 8.5 crore or over US$1 million in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.

Cottrell made a splash in the World Cup in England, emerging as West Indies' highest wicket-taker, with 12 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 5.85.

The Jamaican, at base price of 50 lakh, attracted a bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab before Delhi Capitals made it a three-way race.

Punjab eventually took the left-arm seamer making him the second most expensive bowler after Pat Cummins (15.5 crore).

