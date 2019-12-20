Jamaica and West Indies women cricketer Stafanie Taylor was, on Tuesday, named in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) One-Day International (ODI) Team of the Year.

In a year that saw some poor results from West Indies women, Taylor's performance stood out. With the responsibility of captain on her shoulders coupled with the absence of Deandra Dottin, Taylor tapped into her unwavering work ethic to earn her place amongst the best ODI players of 2019.

Amassing 472 runs across 11 innings, Taylor is also listed second place in ICC Women’s ODI players ranking for both batting and all-rounders.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, remarked on Taylor's achievement.

