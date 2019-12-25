This is Kieron Pollard's West Indies, and they mean business

For those who don't follow the CPL, regional rivalries run deep there. So deep that there were reports of protests in Barbados when Trinidadian Kieron Pollard was appointed captain of Tridents ahead of locals like Dwayne Smith and Kirk Edwards in 2014. Pollard, however, swiftly turned from villain to hero, winning the hearts of Barbadians by marshalling them to their maiden CPL title. Now the captain of the West Indies white-ball sides, he might not have triggered a revolution, but there are signs that good things might be around the corner.

Pollard's proactive, in-your-face captaincy won approval from the then Tridents coach Desmond Haynes as well as Viv Richards. Pollard then turned into a T20 gun for hire and even had run-ins with the West Indies administration.

After leaving his imprint in various T20 - and T10 - leagues around the world and gaining a wealth of experience, Pollard has been appointed full-time limited-overs captain of West Indies, under a new management, in the lead-up to the side's T20 World Cup defence in Australia in 2020.

