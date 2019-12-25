Cottrell not worth $1m price tag - Gambhir
KOLKATA – Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has criticised Kings XI Punjab’s million-dollar acquisition of West Indies speedster Sheldon Cottrell, labelling the move as a “desperation” buy.
Cottrell found himself at the centre of a bidding war between Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI before Kings XI finally secured his services for US$1.2 million.
Speaking following Thursday’s auction here, Gambhir said he did not believe Cottrell possessed “enough quality” to justify the lucrative price tag.
“There were no better options, Pat Cummins and Chris Morris both were sold out. They tried hard to get Morris but it didn’t work,” said Gambhir, who twice led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles.
