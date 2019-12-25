Cottrell not worth $1m price tag - Gambhir

KOLKATA – For­mer In­dia bats­man Gau­tam Gamb­hir has crit­i­cised Kings XI Pun­jab’s mil­lion-dol­lar ac­qui­si­tion of West In­dies speed­ster Shel­don Cot­trell, la­belling the move as a “des­per­a­tion” buy.

Cot­trell found him­self at the cen­tre of a bid­ding war be­tween Ra­jasthan Roy­als, Del­hi Cap­i­tals and Kings XI be­fore Kings XI fi­nal­ly se­cured his ser­vices for US$1.2 mil­lion.

Speak­ing fol­low­ing Thurs­day’s auc­tion here, Gamb­hir said he did not be­lieve Cot­trell pos­sessed “enough qual­i­ty” to jus­ti­fy the lu­cra­tive price tag.

“There were no bet­ter op­tions, Pat Cum­mins and Chris Mor­ris both were sold out. They tried hard to get Mor­ris but it didn’t work,” said Gamb­hir, who twice led Kolkata Knight Rid­ers to IPL ti­tles.

