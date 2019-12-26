Hope breaks into ICC top 10

LON­DON – El­e­gant West In­dies stroke­mak­er Shai Hope has moved in­to the top 10 of the ICC one-day bat­ting rank­ings for the first time, fol­low­ing his heavy scor­ing in the re­cent one-day se­ries against In­dia.

In the lat­est rank­ings re­leased yes­ter­day, the 26-year-old open­er jumped five spots to ninth po­si­tion to be the high­est placed West In­dies bats­man.

His up­ward move­ment comes on the heels of the three-match se­ries against In­dia where he gath­ered 222 runs at an av­er­age of 111 to top the Caribbean side’s ag­gre­gates.

