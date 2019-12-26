Hope breaks into ICC top 10
LONDON – Elegant West Indies strokemaker Shai Hope has moved into the top 10 of the ICC one-day batting rankings for the first time, following his heavy scoring in the recent one-day series against India.
In the latest rankings released yesterday, the 26-year-old opener jumped five spots to ninth position to be the highest placed West Indies batsman.
His upward movement comes on the heels of the three-match series against India where he gathered 222 runs at an average of 111 to top the Caribbean side’s aggregates.
