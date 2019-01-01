Gayle has no immediate plans for retirement

With no planned retirement date set as yet, 40 year old Jamaica and West Indies opener Chris Gayle says he still has a lot left in the tank despite his struggles in 2019. The self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" is planning to prove his doubters wrong in 2020. Gayle has not represented the West Indies since averaging just 29 runs against India in the home series in August.



Despite the highs and lows throughout the year, Gayle is grateful for what he achieved in 2019 and has promised a productive 2020, especially in the T20 format. Gayle was speaking at the "Treat of the Century" which he held at the Lucas Cricket Ground where he was joined by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Sports Minister Olivia "Babsy" Grange.

