Santokie cleared of wrongdoing in BPL 'suspicious deliveries' debacle

West Indies bowler Krishmar Santokie has been cleared of suspicion after finding himself the subject of an investigation by the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB’s) anti-corruption unit.

The veteran pace bowler, who currently represents the Sylhet Thunder in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), found himself at the centre of controversy after a wide and no-ball delivery against Chattogram Challengers in the opening game of the competition last month.

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments