John Campbell set to lead Scorpions in regional 4-day cricket championship
Thu, Jan 2, '20
Campbell, who has played six Tests and 62 first-class matches, is part of a 13-member Scorpions squad selected for the scheduled January 9-12 encounter.
The coaching staff, led by Head Coach Andre Coley, and the selection panel, chaired by Junior Bennett, have recommended the 26-year-old left-hand batsman for the captain's role, pending the franchise board's ratification.
Campbell is to take over from Paul Palmer, who was team captain last season. Palmer, a left-hand batsman who has endured prolonged rough spells for the Scorpions, is not named in the squad.
Read more at the Jamaica Observer