John Campbell set to lead Scorpions in regional 4-day cricket championship

Campbell, who has played six Tests and 62 first-class matches, is part of a 13-member Scorpions squad selected for the scheduled January 9-12 encounter.

The coaching staff, led by Head Coach Andre Coley, and the selection panel, chaired by Junior Bennett, have recommended the 26-year-old left-hand batsman for the captain's role, pending the franchise board's ratification.

Campbell is to take over from Paul Palmer, who was team captain last season. Palmer, a left-hand batsman who has endured prolonged rough spells for the Scorpions, is not named in the squad.

