Ireland survives Primus blitz

BRIDGETOWN – A su­perb dis­play of pow­er-hit­ting by Bar­ba­dos Pride all-rounder Roshon Primus al­most took Wan­der­ers Club to a re­mark­able vic­to­ry over tour­ing Ire­land in a one-day warm-up match here Thursday.

The strong­ly-built 24-year-old blast­ed sev­en huge six­es and sev­en fours in a scin­til­lat­ing 83 off 36 balls as the home team came up 45 runs short of their tar­get of 339 at the Dayrell’s Road ground.

Primus, a mem­ber of the Bar­ba­dos Tri­dents fran­chise which won the Caribbean Pre­mier League last year, en­tered with Wan­der­ers on 165 for four in the 37th over and im­me­di­ate­ly went in­to over-dri­ve in a su­perb so­lo ef­fort.

The right-han­der raced to his half-cen­tu­ry off 25 balls with five fours and four six­es, reach­ing the land­mark with a thun­der­ous cov­er-dri­ven bound­ary off seam­er Bar­ry Mc­Carthy. While he was at the crease Wan­der­ers added 114 runs in 10 overs to threat­en the tar­get and put the Irish un­der se­vere pres­sure.

Read more at The Guardian T&T

2 comments