Ireland survives Primus blitz
Fri, Jan 3, '20
BRIDGETOWN – A superb display of power-hitting by Barbados Pride all-rounder Roshon Primus almost took Wanderers Club to a remarkable victory over touring Ireland in a one-day warm-up match here Thursday.
The strongly-built 24-year-old blasted seven huge sixes and seven fours in a scintillating 83 off 36 balls as the home team came up 45 runs short of their target of 339 at the Dayrell’s Road ground.
Primus, a member of the Barbados Tridents franchise which won the Caribbean Premier League last year, entered with Wanderers on 165 for four in the 37th over and immediately went into over-drive in a superb solo effort.
The right-hander raced to his half-century off 25 balls with five fours and four sixes, reaching the landmark with a thunderous cover-driven boundary off seamer Barry McCarthy. While he was at the crease Wanderers added 114 runs in 10 overs to threaten the target and put the Irish under severe pressure.
