Shivnarine Chanderpaul- The unsung hero of West Indies cricket

There are some cricketers who keep playing selflessly for their nation and when it comes to recognition, they do not get the due respect from their cricket board. One such cricketer is the West Indian southpaw Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

The left-hander from Guyana who represented West Indies in 164 Test matches signed off as the second highest scorer for West Indies in Test cricket, just 87 runs short of the runs scored by the great Brian Lara.

Chanderpaul scored 11867 runs in the said 164 Tests at an average of 51.37 with 30 Test centuries and 66 half centuries. However, he was shown a cold shoulder by the selectors in the year 2015 and since then was left out of the Test team to which he had expressed his disappointment.

