Skerritt defends appointment of foreign coaches

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt has hit back at his critics for what he says is a misinterpretation of his comments concerning the hiring of overseas coaches after recent appointments to the West Indies coaching set-up.

Pundits around the region have questioned the president’s integrity, arguing that the Kittitian has gone back on his promise to focus on providing opportunities for local coaches after Skerritt’s administration brought in Australian coaching education manager Chris Barbazon, Indian batting coach Monty Desai, and Zimbabwean fielding coach Trevor Penney, who has replaced Guyanese Rayon Griffith.

However, Skerritt was quick to point out that he did not say he would exclusively hire West Indians while noting that a lack of expertise in the region left CWI with little option but to look externally for qualified coaches to fill the positions.

