Bravo named Red Force captain

LEFT-HANDED batsman Darren Bravo has been named captain of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team for the opening match of the Cricket West Indies Four-Day Tournament.



Bravo, 30, will have as his vice-captain Khesan Yannick Ottley for the encounter against the Jamaica Scorpions from Thursday to Sunday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Coach of the squad is former West Indies and national fast bowler Mervyn Dillion while David Furlonge is the manager/assistant coach.

Joshua Da Silva has been selected as the wicketkeeper for the team. The 21-year-old played an integral role in the West Indies Emerging Team winning the Super50 tournament and played himself into the Red Force squad. Also returning to the team is off-spinner Bryan Charle after fully recovered from injury.

