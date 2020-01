Joseph, Lewis lead Windies past Ireland

Alzarri Joseph and Evin Lewis guided West Indies to a relatively comfortable five-wicket win over Ireland in their first ODI in Bridgetown on Tuesday.

Joseph ripped through Ireland, who elected to bat first at Kensington Oval, taking 4-32 as they were rolled for just 180.

Lorcan Tucker (31) top-scored for Ireland in the opening game of three ODIs, but they struggled after being reduced to 88-6.

