Oshane Thomas and Obed McCoy Joins West Indies Squad BRIDGETOWN, Barbados - Young fast bowlers Oshane Thomas and Obed McCoy will be travelling with the West Indies squad for the Colonial Medical Insurance One-Day International (ODI) series as a development initiative. Thomas, the 22 year old Jamaican fast-bowler last represented the West Indies last August against India. While for McCoy, the 23 year old Saint Vincent left-arm medium-pacer, he previously appeared in the Colonial Medical Insurance ODI versus England last March. Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams explained the benefits of this decision: “Head Coach Phil Simmons recently expressed concerns over the readiness of both Oshane and Obed. Out of the discussion, he requested a provision be made for both players to spend time with the squad over the course of the Ireland series where they could undergo supervised fitness and technical work.

Ultimately this is part of an effort to widen the pool of players identified as having potential roles in our white ball squads.”

These targeted plans for individual players and team development are not new to coach Simmons. In 2016, during his previous stint as West Indies coach, he organized a one-week spin bowling camp in preparation for home and away series against India and Pakistan respectively, to similarly address player development and increasing the talent pool in the test format.

Tuesday, Jan 7: 1st Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval, Barbados

Thursday, Jan 9: 2nd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval

Sunday, Jan 12: 3rd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

Wednesday, Jan 15: 1st Sandals Resorts T20I – Grenada National Stadium

Saturday, Jan 18: 2nd Sandals Resorts T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts

Sunday, Jan 19: 3rd Sandals Resorts T20I – Warner Park

Tickets in Barbados are available at the official ticket booth at Kensington Oval. Fans can buy tickets starting at US$15 (BDS$30) for standard seating and US$25 (BDS$50) for premium seating. Fans can also visit the CWI website, www.windiescricket.com, to make their online ticket purchases through the “Buy Tickets” button.

Tickets for children aged 12 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Senior citizens – aged 60-plus – on presentation of a form of national photo identification at local box offices are also eligible for free tickets while stocks last for all matches.

