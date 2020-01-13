Evin Lewis hundred powers West Indies to 3-0 whitewash of Ireland

West Indies wrapped up a 3-0 series whitewash of Ireland, led to their target by another ruthless display of batting from Evin Lewis, to confirm the strides made under Phil Simmons' guidance in his second spell as coach. This was West Indies' second 3-0 win in a matter of months, victory over Afghanistan by the same score on neutral ground in India ending a five-year series drought in ODIs; success against Ireland was their first at home since beating Bangladesh back in 2014.

Set a modest target on a pitch that had begun to play increasingly true after a damp start in Grenada had encouraged Kieron Pollard to bowl first, West Indies cruised to victory with more than 10 overs to spare, after a third rain delay had cut their requirement to 197 from 47. As well as the performance of Lewis, who recorded his third ODI ton, there were career-best figures for legspinner Hayden Walsh and an impressive showing from young quick Oshane Thomas for Pollard to savour.

