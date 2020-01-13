Sammy wants in

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy still has high hopes of playing International Twenty20 cricket for the regional team. He last played for the West Indies in the final of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup against India in 2016 when the West Indies won the title under his leadership.



A couple months later he was dropped from the team and replaced by Carlos Brathwaite as captain. Since then, Sammy, the only skipper to win the Twenty20 World Cup twice, has not played for the West Indies.



And even though four years have passed since he last donned the West Indies maroon, Sammy said he is still hoping to play for the West Indies in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup which is being held in Australia later this year.



“I love playing for the West Indies, especially in the Twenty20 format. I have not retired from international cricket, therefore I still am available to play for the West Indies in Twenty20 matches. I am aware I will only be selected if I perform in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) or in any of the other leagues I play in around the world. I am eyeing the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year. I am hoping to catch the eye of the selectors with good performances in the CPL and the Pakistan Super League. I think with my experience I still have something to offer as a player,” Sammy told Barbados TODAY.

Read more at Barbados TODAY

19 comments