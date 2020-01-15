West Indies vs Ireland T20 series preview

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Having completed their three-match One-Day International series on Sunday evening, which the hosts swept 3-0; the West Indies and Ireland now turn their attention to World Cup preparation. The teams will contest another series of three, this time in the shortest format, beginning on Wednesday afternoon in Grenada. The West Indies might have been dominant in the just-concluded ODI series, but it was an entertaining dominance from Pollard’s men, and so, Caribbean fans will be hoping their team prolongs the fun.

With the series set to highlight the return of Dwayne Bravo to West Indies cricket, CWI named the following 14-man squad to contest the Irish: Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr., Kesrick Williams, Romario Shepherd.

While the series will also mark the return of Rovman Powell to the side, WINDIES will be without the services of both Keemo Paul and Fabian Allen, who have been ruled out due to injuries, as well as Jason Holder, who continues to be rested.

Though Bravo’s inclusion presents the West Indies with a partner for Williams in the middle overs as well as at the death, and despite Pollard’s insistence on using Pierre in the first powerplay; the absence of Paul and Holder means that the late inclusion of Romario Shepherd adds a much needed new-ball option to this squad.

Having being left out of the final ODI against the same opposition at the start of the week, all eyes will be on Shimron Hetmyer at WINDIES’ first opportunity with the bat. It is no secret that, in the context of West Indies cricket, much is expected of the 23-year-old, from his unquestionable talent to his questionable decision-making. The challenge has been set by captain and coach; the cricketing world now awaits young Hetmyer’s response.

Predicted XI:

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh Jr., Romario Shepherd, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell.

Series schedule:

Wednesday, January 15. National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. 1:00 pm ECT/ 12 noon Jamaica time.

Saturday, January 18. Warner Park, St. Kitts. 6:00 pm ECT/ 5:00 pm Jamaica time.

Sunday January 19. Warner Park, St. Kitts. 6:00 pm ECT/ 5:00 pm Jamaica time.

0 comments