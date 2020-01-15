Williams set to make history in Men's Internationals

Jacqueline Williams of the West Indies will become the first woman to officiate as the third umpire in a men’s international when she takes the field for the first of three Twenty20 Internationals against the visiting Ireland team.

The 43-year-old from Jamaica, who will officiate in the position in all three matches of the series, continues the trend of women officials breaking barriers in the game, having already stood as an on-field umpire in men’s ODIs and T20Is.

Last month, India’s G S Lakshmi oversaw the third series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in the United Arab Emirates, becoming the first woman match referee in men’s ODIs. Earlier in May, she became the first woman to be appointed onto the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

Read more at WINDIES Cricket

7 comments