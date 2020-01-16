WINDIES lose thriller

Ireland had come desperately close to beating West Indies in the second match of their ODI series. On Wednesday, they actually got over the line, in one of the strangest and most seesawing T20 games you'll see. They looked like they were running away with it for the first quarter of the match, thanks to a barnstorming 47-ball 95 from Paul Stirling, but West Indies clawed their way back with a brilliant display of T20 bowling smarts led by Dwayne Bravo, who was playing his first international match in three-and-a-half years.

Instead of a target in the 240-250 range, which looked eminently possible at one stage, West Indies were set 209 to win. They were always in touch with their required rate, with every member of their top six getting among the runs, but they somehow - not least thanks to some brave bowling choices and brilliant catching from Ireland - fell narrowly short.

