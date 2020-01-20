Lendl Simmons helps West Indies level series with thumping win

Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo picked up three wickets each before Lendl Simmons' scintillating knock made short work of their 139 chase as West Indies romped home by nine wickets against Ireland to finish the three-match series 1-1.

After being asked to bat, Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien gave Ireland another breezy start and took them to 50 in just 3.2 overs but just like in the second T20I, Pollard pegged them back with his variations. Bravo, too, joined in as Ireland were all out for 138 in 19.1 overs.

Simmons attacked right from the start, hitting ten sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 40-ball 91 and powered West Indies home with nine overs to spare.

