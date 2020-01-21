Half-centuries from Kevlon Anderson and Nayeem Young, who also had a five-wicket haul, propelled the West Indies U19s to a 71-run win on Duckworth Lewis in their rain-affected match against England in Kimberley, South Africa on Monday.

Leonardo Julien also contributed 40 to the winning total.

The young West Indians who beat Australia in their opening match scored 267 for 7 from their 50 overs. Had they been successful, it would have been England U19’s highest-ever successful chase, but it was not to be.

