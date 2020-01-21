West Indies to tour Sri Lanka in February

West Indies will tour Sri Lanka in February for three ODIs and two T20Is, Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed. West Indies are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on February 10, and they will play two warm-up games on February 17 and 20, before the first ODI on February 22.

The first of the two warm-up matches will be an unofficial encounter at the P. Sara Oval, while the second game against a Board President's XI at Katunayake will mark the official start of the tour.

Apart from the warm-ups, only one of the five limited-overs contests will take place in Colombo. The SSC will host the first ODI, which will be a day game; usually limited-overs matches in Colombo take place at the Khettarama stadium, however the stadium is still undergoing renovations.

