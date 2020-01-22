Skerritt: Bravos world class reputation makes WI stronger

PRESIDENT of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt said he was entertained by Dwayne Bravo in the T20 International series against Ireland, saying his reputation and his record will make the West Indies a stronger team.

Bravo made a return to the West Indies team last week, in a three-match T20 series against Ireland that ended on Sunday. The series ended 1-1 after the second match was abandoned because of rain.

Bravo, who last played for West Indies in 2016, made an immediate impact grabbing five wickets in the series at a low economy rate of 6.44. Bravo retired from international cricket in October 2018, but last December said he was willing to play T20 cricket because of the changes in West Indies cricket, including Skerritt, who was elected president in March 2019.

