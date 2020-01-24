Nyeem Young: the diamond from Barbados' Gold Coast

Nyeem Young spent most of his formative years at his grandparents' house at St James, a parish in Barbados, while his parents worked. After taping up a rubber ball, he would bowl at the garbage can in his backyard to bide time. His grandfather was a bit of a cricket nerd, and Young grew up watching all kind of cricket games on television at his house.

From watching cricket on TV together, these days Young senior wakes up at 4am to watch his grandson live at the Under-19 World Cup. So far, Young has made his grandfather's effort worth it by winning the Player of the Match award in both games he has played so far.

Remarkably, both the performances have come in different circumstances. Against Australia, Young walked in to a tricky situation, with West Indies 73 for 4 in chase of 180. He fought through difficult periods against spin before finding his own in a composed innings of 61 in 69 balls to seal his West Indies' first win against Australia in the tournament's history.

