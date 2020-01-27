Jaguars back on top after beating Red Force ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Veerasammy Permaul celebrated his 500th career wicket and propelled the return of Guyana Jaguars to the top of the standings with a commanding 219-run victory over previous leaders Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in the West Indies Championship on Sunday. Permaul and West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo shared the last four Red Force wickets and the Jags, the five-time defending champions, needed only an hour to formalise their second win of the season on the scheduled final day of third round matches in the Championship. In the all-Islands derby, a career-best spell from Sheeno Berridge undermined hosts Windward Islands Volcanoes and set up Leeward Islands Hurricanes for their first win of the season by 165 runs.

Jaguars (323 & 177-5 dec) beat Red Force (98 & 183) by 219 runs at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana

Starting the day on 122 for six in their second innings, still 281 adrift of the victory target, the Red Force’s tail-enders were no match for the experience and skill of Permaul and Bishoo.

Permaul, who played the last of his six Tests for West Indies five years ago, ended with 4-42 from 18.2 overs and a haul of eight wickets in the contest to earn the Player of the Match award, and Bishoo took 2-39 from 13 overs.

Yannick Ottley made 22 and Terrance Hinds got 21, but they provided only token resistance before Permaul and Bishoo wrapped things up.

The victory was a welcomed comeback win for the Jaguars, after they were beaten by Barbados Pride in the previous round.

The hosts earned 19.8 points from the contest to move to a total of 44.6 – a mere 0.2 ahead of long-standing rivals Barbados Pride, who completed a comfortable 119-run victory over Jamaica Scorpions inside three days on Saturday at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Red Force earned three points and dropped from first to fourth on 32.6 in the standings.

Volcanoes (138 & 51) beat Hurricanes (354-8 dec) by 165 runs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros-Islet, St. Lucia.

Berridge snared 5-22 from 10 overs and the Hurricanes swiftly dispatched the Volcanoes, dismissing them for their second lowest total of all-time in the Championship.

West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall grabbed 2-7 from six overs and West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph supported with 2-11 from 10 overs, earning Hurricanes their biggest win (by runs) against the Volcanoes.

No Volcanoes batsman reached 20 and former West Indies Under-19 captain Emmanuel Stewart was the only member of the line-up to reach double figures with 11.

The Hurricanes gained a whopping 22.4 points from the contest, taking their tally for the season to 26.6 and moving them up from last to fourth. Volcanoes, previously second, dropped to third on 32.8, after gaining 3.4 from this match.

Starting the day on 234 for five, Hurricanes extended their first innings until they declared about 35 minutes before lunch, having gained four of the maximum five batting bonus points.

Joseph, coming at eight, again showed his batting prowess to rally the lower-order with a breezy 64 and Jaison Peters added 18 to his overnight score to finish with 57.

After Amir Jangoo was dismissed for 51 to the first ball of the day from Test pacer Shermon Lewis, Joseph played the starring role in a seventh-wicket stand of 49 with Peters and an eighth-wicket stand of 58 with Cornwall to frustrate the Volcanoes.

Lewis was the most successful Volcanoes bowler with 3-80 from 18 overs; left-arm pacer Preston McSween and Josh Thomas took two wickets apiece.

