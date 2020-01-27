WEST INDIES COACHES FORUM TO LAUNCH NEW CWI COACH EDUCATION PROGRAM St John's, Antigua - Led by West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons and Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is hosting a West Indies Coaches Forum with regional franchise coaches on Tuesday, January 28 as part of a major initiative to develop the West Indies cricketers and coaches of the future. This forum will be the launch pad for the new CWI Coach Education Program, a key part of the new “Cricket First” strategy and investment plan to develop coaches and players to strengthen cricket in the West Indies for long-term success. Newly-appointed Coaching Education Manager Chris Brabazon, international and franchise coaches will be working together to develop a framework as to how all coaches in the region will work and communicate together to improve player development and shape the players of the future.

“This is something I tried to initiate a few years ago in my previous stint as head coach and it's great that this was initiated in 2017 under Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams. I feel we can all learn from each other and all work together for the development of West Indies Cricket,” said West Indies Head Coach, Phil Simmons.

Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams further added:

“I am pleased that CWI is putting resources behind player development through the strengthening of its coaching pathway. We need to have all our coaches in the region playing a consistent and integrated role in player development and this forum will be a significant part of the process.”

CWI plans to use this forum to start building consistency throughout its coaching pathway, from U15s to international level by identifying current and future playing skills critical for international success and then determining the coaching pathway and education to develop those playing skills.

Following the West Indies Coaches Forum, Coach Education Manager Chris Brabazon will visit all regional franchises to meet with regional pathway coaches to understand how CWI can better support regional coaches and how all coaches can work together with the new Coach Education Program.

“There is no doubt that the role of the coach is vital at every level of the player pathway. These Coach Forums will be crucial to the creation of a coach development system that provides our coaches with the practical resources required to assist them to play their part in the player journey,” said Coach Education Manager, Chris Brabazon.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt who will be making opening remarks at the forum said:

“Bringing cricket specialists together to learn from each other, establish standards and plan strategy is a crucial component of CWI’s overall strategy. I am really pleased to see such a gathering taking place.”

The coaches participating in the Coaching Forum are:

Andre Coley, Nikita Miller, Emmerson Trotman, Fernix Thomas, Wilden Cornwall, Esuan Crandon, Stuart Williams, Andrew Richardson, Roddy Estwick, David Williams, Vasbert Drakes, Floyd Reifer, Pedro Collins

