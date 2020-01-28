West Indies to battle New Zealand for U19 World Cup Semi-Final spot

Benoni, South Africa - The West Indies U19 Rising Stars are a victory away from their second World Cup semi-final in four years when they lock horns with New Zealand in the 2020 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Quarter-Final at Willowmore Park Main Oval on Wednesday January 29 at 10 am local time (4 am Eastern Caribbean Time/3 am Jamaica time).

West Indies U19 Head Coach Graeme West is hoping to use his experience from the 2016 U19 World Cup to help the young West Indies team maintain their form which resulted in them going unbeaten to win Group B.

“It’s all about focusing on the next game and we can't think further ahead than that. In 2016 we came through the group stages as runner up and Pakistan were hot favourites to progress to the semi-final. This time around expectations are much greater having beaten both England and Australia,” said West to CWI Media.

